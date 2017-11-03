Fri November 03, 2017
Agencies
November 3, 2017

NAB arrests KDA director, record room in-charge

KARACHI: The NAB Sindh arrested two officials of KDA in its raid at the civic agency's office on Thursday. 

The arrested officials included KDA’s director Charged Parking and Bachat Bazar, Syed Ubaid Ahmed, who is a grade-19 officer, and record room in-charge Kamran. They were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigations against the ex DG KDA Nasir Abbas, who was also brought handcuffed to the civic agency's office. During the search of the record office, NAB took several documents into its possession. The arrested director and the official were also interrogated in presence of the ex director general.

The Federal Investigation Agency had arrested ex DG KDA Nasir Abbas in September over possession of two passports. During the course of an inquiry, it was found that Abbas had obtained two Pakistani passports by concealment of facts declaring himself to be a businessman instead of a government employee. In October, he was handed over to NAB for further investigations.

