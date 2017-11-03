Quaid-i-Azam’s daughter Dina Wadia passes away at 98

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia breathed her last on Thursday at the age of 98, reported private news channels.

She is survived by her son Indian industrialist Nusli Wadia. According to sources within her family, Dina Wadia died today (Thursday) and her funeral activities will soon be taken care of. She was born in London on August 15, 1919.

Dina was the only child of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Rattanbai Petit – who was known as Maryam Jinnah after marriage. She was a pampered child and enjoyed a deep attachment with her father.

Her mother died in 1929 of cancer. The daughter-father relationship never deepened after Dina’s marriage. It is worth mentioning that Jinnah never issued any legal notice to disown her daughter. She never traveled to Pakistan until her father’s funeral in Karachi in September 1948.

In 2004, she was invited to watch a cricket match between India and Pakistan in Lahore. She accepted the offer and supported cricket diplomacy.

In March, a lawmaker belonging from BJP demanded that the residence of Pakistan’s founder should be demolished. He recommended building a cultural centre in place of the iconic Jinnah House.

Her grandson Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia are both renowned Indian businessmen. Ness Wadia is the part of board of directors of several companies and also, owns shares in IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab.