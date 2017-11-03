Israr gets wildcard for Pakistan Open Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has given wildcard to Israr Ahmed for the $50,000 Pakistan Open Squash Championships 2017, scheduled from December 17-23 in Islamabad.

“This is a poor decision because Israr doesn’t deserve wild card,” said a local coach. “His performance is poor,” he added. The PSF, he added, should have given this card to Ahsan Ayaz instead of Israr. “But they are taking irrational decisions. For example, organising this big event is beyond comprehension as it will be of no benefit to local players,” said the coach.

He reasoned that the organisers made a draw of 32 to accommodate Pakistani players but the event received a good number of entries and Pakistan players were pushed out of main draw. “Only a few are there in the main and qualifying draw and they too are not likely to survive even their first matches. This event is just a show for PSF, nothing else,” said the coach.

World No 6 Marwan El-Shorbagy is the top seed for the event. “PSA’s security consultants Sports Risk will be on-site for this event. There is a full security plan in place,” stated PSA. This is the first event being held after the lifting of temporary ban on Pakistan to host international squash events.