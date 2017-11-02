BISE employee’s regularisation: PHC issues notice to CM for taking ‘U-turn’

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notice to the chief minister in his capacity as controlling authority of the Board of Intermediate and Secretary Education (BISE) Peshawar for taking a ‘U-turn’ about regularisation of a board employee.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Younas Thaheem issued notice to the chief minister.

The bench directed him to submit comments in the writ petition filed against him for taking a ‘U-turn’ on his decision.

The court also sought comments from other respondents, including chief secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education secretary, and the BISE Peshawar chairman and secretary.

The writ petition was filed by Saeedullah, a former junior clerk in the BISE, Peshawar through his lawyer Asif Yousafzai.

The petitioner claimed that he was initially appointed as junior clerk in BPS-7 in BISE Peshawar on June 4, 2011 for six months. He said his job was extended from time to time to June 4, 2013.

He submitted that the board authorities in 2013 converted his job into fixed pay of Rs15,000 per month. The petitioner stated that he moved the court for restoration of his early position and regularisation of job.

The court referred the case to the chief minister, who is the controlling authority, for regularisation or adjustment as in the past 10 temporary employees were regularised.

The petitioner was terminated after the court gave its verdict on March 30, 2016.

However, BISE chairman on April 29, 2016 submitted the petitioner’s case to the secretary Elementary and Secondary Education for onward submission to the chief minister in the light of the court decision.

The petitioner said that the chief minister approved his regularisation on November 10, 2016 as junior clerk.

He said the BISE chairman made a request to the chief minister to review his decision as it was in violation of the rules to approve the summary of the regularisation of the petitioner’s services. He noted that the chief minister rejected the request.

He informed the bench that the BISE chairman didn’t honour the decision.

The secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department also observed that action would be taken against the officials who were not honouring the CM’s decision.

The petitioner claimed that the chief minister reversed his decision on July 17, 2017 about his regularisation instead of taking action against those officials who didn’t implement it.