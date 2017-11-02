Pak squash players fall in rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players fell in the Professional Squash Association’s rankings for November. Farhan Mehboob came down five positions to 50th, while Farhan Zaman lost three positions to stand at 58th.

Ahsan Ayaz lost 13 places to 105th. Tayyab Aslam, who was third top player of the country, lost 33 positions to stand at 108th. Israr Ahmed tumbled seven ranking positions to 123rd. The reason behind this decline in rankings of the players is their poor performance in the recent events. Farhan Mehboob lost in the first round of Hong Kong International in September, reached the quarter-finals of Chicago Open in October, and crashed out of Qatar Classic in the first qualifying round in October.

Farhan Zaman lost in the first round of Hong Kong International, reached the quarter-finals of Nash Cup in September, reached the semi-finals of White Oaks event, lost in the first round of Chicago Open, and lost in the first qualifying round of Qatar Classic. Tayyab lost in the first round of Hong Kong International. Ahsan lost in the first qualifying round of Hong Kong International and reached the quarter-finals of Cleveland Open in October. Israr failed to go beyond the qualifying finals of Hong Kong International and Nash Cup in September.