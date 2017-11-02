Pak political situation discussed at farewell dinner for Indian HC

Islamabad :The farewell dinner hosted by outgoing Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambanwale and his spouse Amita Bambawale at his residence India House Tuesday evening turned up to rendezvous for discussion political situation in Pakistan and the developments in the region among the guests.

Pakistan’s former foreign secretaries Sheharyar Khan, Salman Bashir, Syed Jalil Abbas Jailani, Riaz Hussain Khokhar, Aziz Ahmad Khan, Shahid Malik and Director General Foreign Office and new spokesman on the Foreign Affairs Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhry, former president and Chairman Senate Wasim Sajjad and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry were conspicuous among the guests.

Among diplomats Russian and Iranian ambassadors were prominent. Some guests were inquisitive about the possibility of establishment of so-called ‘Technocrats Government’ and few were also hinting about the probables for inclusion in the arrangement while hinting towards Wasim Sajjad.

Indian high commissioner told the guests that India in normal practice depute ambassador/high commissioner for the period of three years in the countries like Pakistan but he had been relived in two years. “I received a call from the Minister for External Affairs who ordered me to proceed to China as ambassador and I had no answer except saying Yes Madam,” Gautum Bambanwale told the guests in a lighter vein. He said that he would be leaving Pakistan on 8th of this month and in a week he would be in Beijing, yet a favourite capital for Pakistan.

Ajay Bisaria, comparatively less experienced diplomat of Indian External Affairs service has been designated to replace Bambanwale, who is coming from Poland. He is likely to get Pakistan’s consent for appointment in Islamabad in a couple of weeks as Islamabad has received the request from New Delhi.