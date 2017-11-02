Awareness session on breast cancer held at PC

Islamabad

Many famous landmarks of the country have seen their buildings go Pink this October, celebrating the awareness of breast cancer. This is one taboo matter, about which our conservative society goes hush hush, thus many women suffer at the cruel hands of breast cancer. Similarly, the buildings of Pearl Continental Hotels from North to South of Pakistan along with both the Marriott hotels also lit up their facades every weekend of this month to spread awareness of this disease in a figurative fashion.

An awareness session, by Dr. Kashifa, a famous oncologist was held at Pearl Continental, Rawalpindi to educate all the staff of the hotel, about breast cancer, its symptoms, causes and the myths associated with the disease. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, worldwide. Pakistan has one of the highest incidences of breast cancer in Asia.

Early detection of this cancer is vital to appropriate and timely treatment. The staff of Islamabad Marriott Hotel and Hashoo Group’s corporate office also attended the session. Special emphasis was laid on spreading this information to the labour class of our country, which is void of education and awareness on this topic. A Pink Tea Party was also arranged for the female associates which took part in the session, with music to ordain girl power!