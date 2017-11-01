Noorani attackers won’t be spared, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday visited the residence of senior journalist Ahmad Noorani of the Jang Group to inquire after his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Ahmad Noorani had received severe injuries in an attack by some unknown people the other day. Ahsan Iqbal assured Noorani of bringing those involved in the incident to justice. "I am personally monitoring progress of investigation into the incident on daily basis and all resources are being utilised to apprehend the culprits," he added.

The minister said no restriction on freedom of expression would be allowed. Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui also visited Ahmad Noorani at his residence to inquire about his health.

Irfan Siddiqui prayed for early recovery of Ahmad Noorani and his sound health. Talking to the media, Irfan Siddiqui said the lives of those journalists and literary persons who uphold the mission of projecting truth pass through difficult times. "Our history is full of such examples of undaunted struggle," he said. He hoped Ahmad Noorani will soon be back to his professional responsibilities after recovering with renewed spirit.