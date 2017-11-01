This isn’t education

In Pakistan, education is merely a profitable business. Investors, void of any professional background, indifferently play with students’ future and force them to run after percentages. Education at these institutions is deprived of creativity and innovation.

There is no concept-based learning and students are encouraged for rote-learning. This business-oriented approach helps them make loads of money. But this is not good for students. Such students face problems during higher studies. This mode of learning must be discouraged at all levels.

Faizan Ul Hassan (Dera Ismail Khan)