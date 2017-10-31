Three Noorani attackers identifiable

ISLAMABAD: Preliminary report of attack on Ahmad Noorani, investigative reporter of The News, was submitted to the Interior Ministry on Monday.

Presided over by Interior Secretary Arshed Mirza, a meeting reviewed the report from different aspects. Sources said that on the basis of footage of Safe City cameras, three of the six attackers have become identifiable.

With the help of these photos, fingerprints were being collected. The sources said that it may take three-four days to reach a conclusion.

Relevant authorities are taking forward the investigation in the light of record collected from hometown of Noorani. Investigation was initiated on the directives of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Relevant authorities have collected many pieces of evidence and investigation is being carried forward in different directions. The investigators expect that identification of the attackers will be made shortly and for this purpose, data of Safe City cameras from Faizabad to Zero Point is being evaluated.