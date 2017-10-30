Call to start sugarcane crushing by Nov 1

LAHORE: Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has asked the government to ensure start of sugarcane crushing season by November 1. Speaking at the sugarcane advisory board meeting, Ch Nisar Advocate, KBP president, said the mill owners should not be allowed to delay start of crushing season on one pretext or the other.

He added that price of sugarcane should be fixed at Rs 250 per maund for the upcoming season. He also asked the department concerned that outstanding dues of farmers should be paid by the mill owners at the earliest.

While referring to loss to mill owners, the KBP leader said new mills are being set up at different locations, which is an ample proof that billions of rupees are being earned through this business.