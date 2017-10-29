Dual justice system in country, says Raja Pervez Ashraf

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Saturday that the criteria of justice should be equal for all as people facing huge corruption allegations were free from accountability.

Speaking outside an accountability court after the hearing of an illegal appointment case against him, the PPP leader said that there was dual standard of justice in the country and institutions should end it and bring uniformity to it.

He said his party had always respected the judiciary and implemented its decisions. "Those who are facing huge corruption allegations have not been placed on the exit control list (ECL), but my name has been placed on it for appointing people to grade 4 vacancies," he added. He said the economy and institutions were in disarray and there was no trace of governance in the country.

Earlier, the accountability court adjourned the hearing of an illegal recruitment case against him as the prosecution witnesses failed to appear. Previously, the court had indicted him in a reference for allegedly recruiting 437 employees in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepc) in violation of merit.