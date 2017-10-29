Siraj sees complete harmony among all religious parties

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that there was complete harmony among all the religious parties having uniformity of view on various national and international issues.

Talking to newsmen after a function here, the JI leader said that Jamaat wanted to gather the honest able persons at a platform.

Senator Sirajul Haq demanded of the government to give exemplary punishment to those who were involved in making changes in oath relating to Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) and deleting two clauses in the Election Bill, 2017.

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had constituted a committee headed by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq to probe into matter but it also failed in identifying elements who made changes in the oath. “Nawaz Sharif should fulfil its commitment of giving punishment to people who attempted to touch this sensitive issue,” he said.

He alleged that the government was intentionally trying to protect such elements instead of taking them to task. “They should be exposed and government should announce disassociation from these people present in its ranks,” he said.

He regretted that the country, politics and democracy had been made hostage at hands of those who had looted the national exchequer. However, he observed that the masses wanted to see future politics which is free of corruption having honest leadership.