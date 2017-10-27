A success story

After landing at Frankfurt Airport, I observed that the aeroplanes of various national and private airlines were carrying out routine flight operations. The presence of jets owned by Pakistani airlines was missed at this moment. It’s a pity that PIA’s international operations are now restricted to just 21 countries.

A taxi driver outside the airport resembled a Pakistani migrant. He informed me that he originally belongs to Narowal. However, as per the German citizenship laws, he had to surrender his Pakistani nationality to acquire a German citizenship. He spoke about the outstanding progress of Germany and repeatedly asked why the people of Pakistan were not working towards progress and prosperity. Regardless of our political affiliations, we must identify the unwanted elements that are creating hurdles in the path to national development. There is also a dire need to define a comprehensive long-term national policy in this regard.

Germany is known as a nation of poets and philosophers. It has a vibrant and rich culture and German society is famous for its pluralistic lifestyles and ethno-cultural diversity. During the ancient Roman era, it was also known as Germania. According to historians, Julius Caesar used this name for the region. Interestingly, Germany seems to be only country in the world that has more than 100 names in various languages. The Kingdom of Germany is also considered as the largest territory of the Holy Roman Empire.

Nazi Germany, under the leadership of Adolf Hitler, was accused for initiating the horrific World War II, which resulted in thousands of casualties across the globe. A large number of soldiers who belonged to the region that falls under present-day Pakistan also fought under the British command against Hitler and the Axis powers. There are many lessons that can be learnt from the rise and fall of Hitler. These include the fact that temporary success can only be achieved by exploiting the sentiments of innocent people. Moreover, it reminds us that prejudice against vulnerable minorities always result in the destruction and distortion of society.

The tragic outcome of World War II was the division of Germany into two separate states. West Germany aligned itself with the US to promote democracy, human rights and freedom while East Germany became a socialist country under the Soviet influence. The Berlin Wall was built to restrict movement between both states and social contact between the people of East and West Germany was cut off. After 40 years, the defeat of the USSR in Afghanistan became a ray of hope for the people of East and West Germany. On November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall was finally knocked down and the people of East Germany were allowed to cross it.

Both states were united to create a unified country on October 3, 1990. The German Unity Day is celebrated every year to mark the anniversary of this historic moment. This is the only day in Germany when a public holiday is observed throughout the country on a national level.

Today, after the 27 years, unified Germany remains a success story. The country has transformed itself into a developed country with a high standard of life. According to a report, Germany has the world’s fourth largest economy. Germany is believed to be the world’s third largest exporter and importer of items that are related to industrial and technology sectors. Similarly, Germany is a founding member of the EU and active member of Nato. Germany is one of the top 10 countries of the world whose military expenditures are high.

Germany is also recognised for having a positive influence on the regional and international levels. When the international community is considering Syrian refugees to be a burden on their respective economies, Germany has opened its borders to welcome them on a humanitarian basis.

The key reasons for Germany’s success are political stability, a national vision and a continuity of policies. The incumbent chancellor has been in power since 2005 and is committed to serve the country.

It is essential for the progress of any country that all state institutes must be allowed to perform their constitutional duties. I would strongly urge all Pakistanis to work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved country.

The writer is a member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council.

Twitter: @RVankwani