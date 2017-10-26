Federer routs Tiafoe in Basel opener

BASEL, Switzerland: Roger Federer thrashed American teenager Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday as the top seed began his week at the Swiss Indoors with a resounding first-round victory.

Federer, who won in a stroll over Rafael Nadal just over a week ago in the Shanghai final, continued his top form in front of the local crowd at an event he has won seven times.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who has competed in a dozen Basel finals, made quick work of his 19-year-old opponent, who had taken him to five sets in this year’s US Open first round.Federer will next face France’s Benoit Paire, a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) winner over American Steve Johnson.

As a result of his loss, Tiafoe was knocked out of the points race to the inaugural edition of the Next Gen Finals in Milan, reserved for players under 21.Two more seeds joined Federer in the second round, with number three David Goffin defeating German Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 7-5, and fifth seed Jack Sock of the US rallying past Canadian Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5.Argentine Leonardo Mayer knocked out number eight seed Mischa Zverev 7-5, 7-5.