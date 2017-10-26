Football tournament held at Roots school

Islamabad :Roots IVY Intl Schools Girls Football Team/Roots School System DHA-I/IVY Flagship Campus Boys Football Team swept the tournament to become the champions

Roots IVY football teams of Riverview, DHA-1/ IVY& Girls IVY Team of Westridge, Riverview, Chaklala and DHA-1/IVY gave a clean sweep to all other teams in the tournament which was held in the newly built state of the art sports facility in the Jinnah Park. After giving crushing defeat to all the teams- both the teams of Roots IVY Intl Schools/Roots School System DHA-I Flagship Campus Girls & Boys won the inter school football tournament 2017.

The tournament was very well organised and generated enthusiasm among the young budding footballers of the twin cities. In all 13 teams participated in the tournament and some very promising talent is developing among the young boys and girls. The Pakistan Sports Board needs to promote more sports to develop the rich potential players of the future.