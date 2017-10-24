Khattak welcomes Chinese investment in power sector

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has welcomed the Rs1.74 trillion Chinese investment in the power sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The investment includes 3 hydel power generation projects with the capacity to generate 674 megawatts electricity in Chitral and the establishment of gridstations at two sites after the laying down of high power 500 KVA transmission line to link the power stations right from Chitral to Chakdara.

The investment offer was made by executives of the Chinese company Sichuan CNNC Southwest New Energy Ltd during a meeting with the chief minister at Chief Minister's House, says a handout.

Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Energy Muhammad Naeem Khan, CM's Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary Akhtar Saeed Turk and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting finalised the prerequisites, the detailed estimation of these projects for submission by 30th of the current month.

The chief minister directed officials to prepare necessarys documentation, detailed estimates and other allied steps so that the government could issue No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Chinese company for the construction of power stations.

The three power stations included Toreen Morkari Power Station with the capacity to produce 350 MW of electricity, Jaim Shull Toreen Mor Power Station with a capacity of 260 MW of electricity and Mojigram Shaghoor Power Station with 64 MW capacity.

The chief minister was informed by the company's executives that they had done the preliminary work on the projects and the feasibility including the permission of Chinese government was in the process with the provincial government.

Pervez Khattak said his government ensured investment facilitation mechanism for the promotion of trade and industry and the advantages of the province were the most alluring for investment. The chief minister directed the Energy Department to prepare feasibility of all projects of hydel power generation.