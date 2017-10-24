Tue October 24, 2017
National

AAM
Arshad Aziz Malik
October 24, 2017

Khyber Bank’s acting MD appointed

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government on Monday appointed the most junior officer as acting managing director (MD) of The Bank of Khyber (BoK). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Secretary Shakil Qadir has confirmed that notification in this regard has been issued by the government.

