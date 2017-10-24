Khyber Bank’s acting MD appointed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government on Monday appointed the most junior officer as acting managing director (MD) of The Bank of Khyber (BoK). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Secretary Shakil Qadir has confirmed that notification in this regard has been issued by the government.
