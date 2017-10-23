Siraj wants elections on time

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has stressed that the elections must be held on time and the process of accountability should also be continued alongside.

Addressing a large gathering at the JI’s Azm-e-Nau Convention on the Wahdat Road on Sunday, Sirajul Haq said that delaying the polls would plunge the country into a serious crisis. He said the nation was not satisfied with the accountability of Nawaz Sharif alone and wanted accountability of all those named in the Panama Leaks. He said the masses were looking forward to the NAB and if the present NAB chairman also adopted the attitude of his predecessors, the masses would besiege the rulers and nobody would be able to stop a revolution. He said the JI would gather one lakh youths at the lawns of the Minar-e-Pakistan on 23rd of March next year.

The JI chief said the PML-N government had acquired billions of dollar loans during the last four years but the roads of the Punjab capital looked like the ruins of Mohenjo-Daro. He said Nawaz Sharif had been prime minister thrice but he had adopted dictatorial attitude and ruined the democratic institutions, and now he was fighting for selfish ends under the cover of protest over the court decision, he alleged.

He said there was no room for the agents of the international establishment and the US agents in the country and added that either they would have to return the plundered wealth or flee the country. He alleged that the country had been run by selfish people who were not ready to come out of their self and look towards the masses.

He said that once again efforts were being made to establish the family rule in the country. He said the country’s politics revolved around individuals and families and that was why institutions were weak. The JI chief said the ousted PM was claiming that he was fighting for the sanctity of the vote whereas he was actually fighting for himself. He said these were the rulers who had allowed CIA agent Raymond Davis to return home although he had killed three innocent persons in the city. He alleged that corruption and favouritism were the gifts of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari.

He said a family had been in power for the last 35 years but the people of Lahore did not get even clean drinking water. The plight of the government hospitals was so pitiable that even the female patients and women in labour were not admitted there.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, said that the large gathering at the convention proved that the JI was alive in the city and it represented people in all walks of life. He said the mandate of the Lahorites had been stolen in every election.

He said it had been established by now that the corrupt and incompetent people representing the Punjab capital only brought a bad name to the city. He said the JI alone had the capability and the will to bring about a change.