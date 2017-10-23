Mon October 23, 2017
Sports

October 23, 2017

Saad, Hasheesh move into second round

KARACHI: Saad Saleem and Hasheesh Kumar moved into the second round of under-18 singles at the 1st Beaconhouse Open National juniors and seniors tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday.

In the first round of under-18 singles, Saad beat Areeb 6-0, 7-5 and Hasheesh defeated Arsam Wali 6-0, 6-0. In the under-16 singles first round, Rayyan Jawad beat Ibadurrehman 6-0, 6-0; Oaunuddin beat Hassan Mustafa 6-0, 6-1; Aniq Kashif beat Rafay Noonwala 6-4, 6-0; Hasheesh beat M Huzaifa 6-0, 6-0; Asher Mir beat Faizan Ali 6-0, 6-1; and Metheo got walkover against Rahil Shabbir.

In under-14 singles first round, Rayyan Jawwad beat Ayan Yousuf 6-0,6-1; Arish Virani beat Erham Asand 6-0,6-0; Ammar Ismail beat Hisham Khan 6-0,6-0; Ghafran Fiaf beat M Farooq 6-3,6-1; S M Sufyan beat Ibtisam Faisal 6-0,2-0 (retired); Mahatir Muhammad beat Arbaz Shakel 6-0,6-0; Mustafa Hasan beat M Arafat 6-0,6-0; Ashar Mir beat Muhammad Ahmed 6-0 (retired); and M Yahya Ehtisham beat Ibrahim Noor 6-0,6-0.

