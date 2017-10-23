Saad, Hasheesh move into second round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Saad Saleem and Hasheesh Kumar moved into the second round of under-18 singles at the 1st Beaconhouse Open National juniors and seniors tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday.
In the first round of under-18 singles, Saad beat Areeb 6-0, 7-5 and Hasheesh defeated Arsam Wali 6-0, 6-0. In the under-16 singles first round, Rayyan Jawad beat Ibadurrehman 6-0, 6-0; Oaunuddin beat Hassan Mustafa 6-0, 6-1; Aniq Kashif beat Rafay Noonwala 6-4, 6-0; Hasheesh beat M Huzaifa 6-0, 6-0; Asher Mir beat Faizan Ali 6-0, 6-1; and Metheo got walkover against Rahil Shabbir.
In under-14 singles first round, Rayyan Jawwad beat Ayan Yousuf 6-0,6-1; Arish Virani beat Erham Asand 6-0,6-0; Ammar Ismail beat Hisham Khan 6-0,6-0; Ghafran Fiaf beat M Farooq 6-3,6-1; S M Sufyan beat Ibtisam Faisal 6-0,2-0 (retired); Mahatir Muhammad beat Arbaz Shakel 6-0,6-0; Mustafa Hasan beat M Arafat 6-0,6-0; Ashar Mir beat Muhammad Ahmed 6-0 (retired); and M Yahya Ehtisham beat Ibrahim Noor 6-0,6-0.
KARACHI: Saad Saleem and Hasheesh Kumar moved into the second round of under-18 singles at the 1st Beaconhouse Open National juniors and seniors tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday.
In the first round of under-18 singles, Saad beat Areeb 6-0, 7-5 and Hasheesh defeated Arsam Wali 6-0, 6-0. In the under-16 singles first round, Rayyan Jawad beat Ibadurrehman 6-0, 6-0; Oaunuddin beat Hassan Mustafa 6-0, 6-1; Aniq Kashif beat Rafay Noonwala 6-4, 6-0; Hasheesh beat M Huzaifa 6-0, 6-0; Asher Mir beat Faizan Ali 6-0, 6-1; and Metheo got walkover against Rahil Shabbir.
In under-14 singles first round, Rayyan Jawwad beat Ayan Yousuf 6-0,6-1; Arish Virani beat Erham Asand 6-0,6-0; Ammar Ismail beat Hisham Khan 6-0,6-0; Ghafran Fiaf beat M Farooq 6-3,6-1; S M Sufyan beat Ibtisam Faisal 6-0,2-0 (retired); Mahatir Muhammad beat Arbaz Shakel 6-0,6-0; Mustafa Hasan beat M Arafat 6-0,6-0; Ashar Mir beat Muhammad Ahmed 6-0 (retired); and M Yahya Ehtisham beat Ibrahim Noor 6-0,6-0.
Comments