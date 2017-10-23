Tyre safety awareness drive launched

Islamabad: National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched a tyre safety awareness drive parallel with stern enforcement in the entire zone on GT road from Peshawar to Lahore and Murree Expressway, says a press release.

DIG National Highway & Motorway Police North Zone Abbas Ahsan said that to get the significant results of the said drive, special briefing sessions are to be conducted by mobile education units of North Zone at different bus terminals in the entire zone and briefing officers have been directed to impart briefing and check each vehicle passing through the toll plazas.

DIG added that as most of the accidents/incidents occurred due to the reason of tyre burst and it happens only when worn out and substandard tyres are used in the vehicles, so this tendency would be uprooted with briefing and enforcement. This drive would also help to minimize the accident ratio, he added. While sharing the progress of the current week, DIG informed that 4604 driver have been issued challan on the use of weak tyres and 17101 drivers briefed to change the tyres of their vehicle in time.

DIG informed that the purpose of this campaign is to sensitize the road user that tyres are the main component of the vehicle and play pivotal role for the safe journey. DIG further informed that vehicles with worn out tyres, would not allow to move on GT Road and Murree Expressway.