Metro stops have become nuisance for public

Rawalpindi :Taxi drivers, rickshaw drivers and encroachment mafia have targeted Metro Bus Station's jurisdiction not only blocking traffic on Murree Road but commuters facing difficulties as well in getting way to enter or go out from stations. Dozens of taxis, rickshaws and cart pushers could be seen around Metro Bus Stations creating disorder.

Recently, city traffic police had banned parking at both sides of Murree Road to avoid traffic jams at the busiest road. Police traffic chief says he has issued strict orders to traffic police officers for action against those found involved in illegal parking and encroachment in the area.

He said that parking of vehicles and motorcycles had been completely banned on both sides of Murree Road for smooth flow of traffic. However these measures have yet to show any positive results. People at the Metro bus stations Saddar, Chandni Chowk, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh and Faizabad where dozens of rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers and encroachment mafia has occupied almost the entire area around the stations on Murree Road. Private motorcars too have a share in creating this ugly situation.

Murree Road is the main artery between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It has become difficult to cross this road in these areas of the extremely busy road because of illegal parking and encroachments.

The CTO had instructed to deal with illegal parking and encroachment with an iron hand. It is expected that a determined action by the administration in accordance with the law would now be taken against the violators of rules.

Town Municipal Administration (TMA) chief officer Khalid Javed Goraya has assured that all encroachments from Metro bus stations would be immediately removed. Muhammad Bashir a taxi driver said that we remain in front of Metro bus station because it was an ideal place to pick passengers. "Majority of taxi drivers and rickshaw drivers remain present around Metro bus stations to pick passengers," he admitted.

"It was hectic to drive at busy Murree Road in Rawalpindi due to illegal parking at every step", Sajid Mehmood, a motorist said. Taxi and rickshaw drivers plus encroachment mafia have targeted areas around Metro bus stations making it an ordeal for motorists and passengers, he said. "Illegal parking on the road ia creating congestion and clogging the traffic," he said.