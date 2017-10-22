Qadri demands arrest of Nawaz

LAHORE

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief D1r Tahirul Qadri demanded that dismissed prime minister Nawaz Sharif must be arrested forthwith and his name along with other family members be placed on the exit control list (ECL) till the disposal of corruption cases against him.

Addressing a meeting of party senior office-bearers via telephone from Canada on Saturday, he alleged that both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were partners in every crime their governments had committed against the masses, adding that any concession to them would mean blatant violation of the Constitution of Pakistan besides an insult to the judiciary and the nation.

He said during the 2014 sit-in at Islamabad, he had pointed out economic terrorism, massacre, and misappropriation of the Sharif family and proof was now pouring in from around the world.