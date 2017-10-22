Nine children die of diseases, malnutrition in Tharparkar

ISLAMKOT: Nine more children have died in Tharparkar due to food scarcity and various diseases. After nine more deaths, the death toll of children in Tharparkar in October has soared to 30. Shortage of medicines in hospitals and lack of healthcare facilities in Thar are stated to be the main cause of death of innocent children. The total number of deaths in the area has reached 150 during this year.

Inexperienced female staff at gynaecology departments in hospitals is also stated to be one of the reasons behind the death of new born babies.

Out of 204 medical centres in Tharparkar, the Sindh government has not approved budget for 183 dispensaries. Besides six rural health centres, nine basic health units and two maternity homes are functioning without any financial budget for the last five years.