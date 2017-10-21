Homeless in Pakistan

Homelessness is a major social problem which is gaining momentum in the country. In almost every country, including developed countries, there are several unfortunate individuals who do not have a house to live in. It is a pity that the number of people without homes is high in Pakistan. There are a large number of families living under the bridges. There are men who sleep on footpaths. High prices of property, overpopulation, unemployment and rising poverty are a few reasons behind the rampant homelessness in Pakistan.

According to a rough estimate, almost one million people in the country are homeless. These people do not have the luxury of living on rent. This is the failure of the government that a large number of people do not have roof on their head. It is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to make a plan to deal with the situation.

Fizza Agha (Karachi)