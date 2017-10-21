Sat October 21, 2017
Sports

October 21, 2017

Young Tughluq pip Baghdad Sports in Akbar Nagori Football

KARACHI: Young Tughlaq hammered Bagdad Sports by 2-1 to get three crucial points in the Akbar Nagori DFA South Football Tournament here on Friday.Bagdad Sports took lead when Aqib Ali scored in the 20th minute. Nazir Ahmad scored an equaliser for Young Tugluq in the 38th minute. In the second half, Nazir netted another to seal victory for his team.Young tughluq had played a 1-1 draw against Phool patti on Thursday.

