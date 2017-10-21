Hockey player’s sexual harassment allegation refuted

KARACHI: Saeed Khan, head coach of Pakistan women’s hockey team, and Tanzeela Aamer Cheema, Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) women wing secretary, have refuted the sexual harassment allegations levelled on the coach by a woman player.

Syeda Sadia has alleged that Saeed harassed and assaulted her on the night of October 8 after an argument. But PHF officials said that non-selection in the Pakistan team for the Women’s Asia Challenge in Brunei prompted the player to resort to these allegations.

Tanzeela said that she was herself present that night along with a couple of other women officials. “It was an official dinner in the honour of the newly-selected team for the Brunei event. The team was announced only a day before.

“Sadia who was a part of the Pakistan team for AHF Cup in November 2016 in Thailand couldn’t win selection this time. I regard this as the sole reason for her outburst.

“We have also dropped Iqra Javed who supported Saeeda’s totally false allegations. Iqra is a close friend of Sadia and they hail from the same place. There can’t be any compromise on discipline,” she said.

“I have recommended a life ban on Olympian Usman, former assistant coach of the women team, as there have been a lot of complaints against him over the years,” she added.

She praised Saeed’s efforts as the women team’s coach. “It was under Saeed’s tutelage that the Pakistan women team had its greatest success when they finished fourth at the Asian Hockey Federation Cup in November 2016. We are hopeful for good results this time as well,” she said.

When asked if the women wing was going to appoint some committee to probe the incident, Tanzeela said, “There is no need for any committee since I was myself present that evening at the National Hockey Stadium.”

When asked if he feels demoralised because of the allegations, Saeed said, “Not at all. The incident did affect our preparations but the team and the officials are hopeful for podium finish in Brunei.

“As a player, I have been twice a World Cup winner. I coached Pakistan’s World Cup-winning team of 1994. I have always enjoyed a good reputation. During the camp, among other things I told the trainees that all of them won’t make the team and that they should take the non-selection in a good spirit.”

Team manager Ahmed Nawaz said, “I have known Saeed since childhood. He has always been a gentleman. We created a very homely atmosphere during the camp.”