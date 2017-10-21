One killed, two injured in DI Khan road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident on Muddy road near Gra Hayat on Friday.

Police said that one Fidaullah, 23, was on his way on Muddy road in the limits of the Town Police Station when his motorcycle collided with another bike. As a result, Fidaullah, Amir and 13-year old Habibullah sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospital where Fiduallah succumbed to his injuries. One of the injured was shifted to a hospital in Multan due to his precarious condition. The police registered the case and started investigation.