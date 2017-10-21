Pink Ribbon plans to light up major landmarks in a glow of pink

Islamabad :After illuminating major landmarks around the country to further the cause against breast cancer, the Pink Ribbon has planned to light up the Faisal Masjid in a glow of pink on Monday (Oct 23).

The event will take place at 6 p.m. with people from all walks of life showing up to pledge support for the cause against breast cancer, whose incidence in Pakistan is the highest in Asia with 90,000 women diagnosed with the disease and 40,000 women killed by it every year.

Among the landmarks illuminated by the Pink Ribbon earlier in the country are Islamabad's Parliament House and Centaurus Mall, Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan and WAPDA House, and Karachi's Mazar-i-Quaid.

According to National Coordinator of National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Pakistan Omer Aftab, the objectives of the campaign are to make breast cancer an acceptable topic in the public domain in Pakistan, create widespread awareness about breast cancer and key aspects – its high incidence, its seriousness leading to fatality, impact on the life of the sufferer and the whole family and also the good news that if detected early, breast cancer may be cured, promote understanding and practice of self diagnosis, evoke empathy in the right quarters to support the cause and motivate people to contribute funds for campaign execution.

He said breast cancer was the only type of cancer, which could be detect by the patient herself and if diagnosed at early stage, the chances of its patients to survive increased up to 90 per cent.

"For the last 15 years, the Pink Ribbon has symbolised support for breast cancer awareness worldwide. The campaign epitomises femininity, support and endurance. To recognise the valour of women fighting breast cancer, each year the general public is encouraged to wear pink ribbons throughout the month of October. The pink ribbon is an emblem of hope for breast cancer sufferers and for those working to fight this curable disease," he said.

Omer Aftab said the Pink Ribbon Campaign was brought to Pakistan in 2004 when the Women’s Empowerment Group observed the astonishingly high breast cancer prevalence in Pakistan.

"It was found that breast cancer was one of the fastest growing national concerns, yet was being neglected at all levels due to social and cultural restraints. To address this concern, the Nationwide Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign was initiated, with the aim to make breast cancer emerge as a premier health concern. The Pink Ribbon Pakistan, The National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, is a non-funded, self-sustained campaign, driven by a large number of volunteers all over the country. The ownership of the campaign by the volunteers and friends of Pink Ribbon has given a sharp boost to the campaign within a short span of time and has become a reason of its tremendous success," he said.

He said the Pink Ribbon Pakistan would continue striving to significantly reduce breast cancer mortality in the country by creating widespread awareness on early detection and increased access to treatment.