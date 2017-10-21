Close association with material scientists vital to overcome engineering problems

Islamabad :The 15th International Symposium on Advanced Materials-2017 (ISAM-2017 ended here on Friday.

The biennial event was inaugurated on 16 October at NCP, Quaid-e-Azam University. Eminent scientists, engineers and researchers from all over the world presented their 347 papers and discussed and shared their findings.

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, Dr Javed Arshed Mirza, former chairman KRL and PCSIR said that the impact of materials on human society has always been vital not only in transforming the lifestyles through the ages but also the perception and mindset of the people. “Mankind moved from the stone-age to iron and bronze-age and now to the world of Advanced Materials, which has constantly been shaping and redefining our lives. Progress, no wonder, has just been the other name of the successive revolutions in the evolution of materials,” he said.

He added that the fruits of intellectual endeavours belong to the humanity at large saying the knowledge and know-how is for growth and development. “We request those who share this belief to join hands and help in exploiting the potential of science and technology for the betterment of the humanity,” he said.

He appreciated the organisers for arranging these Symposia which have been bringing together scientists, engineers and researchers from industry and academia from all over the world. Addressing at this event, Chairman of the Symposium, Ejaz Ahmed Mukhtar said that Pakistan simply could not afford to stay behind as the progress of industry and infrastructure depends upon the adoption, promotion and invention of new materials.

“We have to work in close association with the world’s material scientist’s community to search for effective solutions to our design and engineering problems. It is in this spirit that we have been organising this symposium for the last three decades,” he said.

Secretary of the symposium, Dr. Muneeb Ahmed Asim informed that the prime objective of this symposium was to provide a common platform to eminent material scientists from abroad to discuss in detail, work out plans and exchange ideas with local counterparts in their respective fields.

He informed the audience that this year about 347 research papers including 36 keynote addresses were presented. During these days, 100 poster sessions and 144 oral presentations along with a competition on case studies were arranged. He expressed his gratitude to the participants as well as the organizing committee for making the Symposium, a success.