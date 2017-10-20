Vote as per conscience: Senate body adopts amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Law and Justice Committee of the Senate on Thursday adopted the Constitutional amendment seeking to enable a Member of Parliament to vote on a constitutional amendment bill according to his conscience instead of party direction. The amendment was moved by Senator Farhatullah Babar and now after getting the approval from the Law and Justice Committee of the Senate, it would be presented in the Senate.

Senator Farhatullah Babar, in his statement of objects and reasons, said that supremacy of the Constitution is the basis of Pakistan constitutional and political system and parliament exercises supremacy within the jurisdiction assigned to it by the Constitution. The Law and Justice Committee of the Senate set up a sub committee to examine the Civil Service Act 1973 and the rules made thereunder, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Order, and the Civil Services Tribunal Act and propose amendments so as to streamline the promotions to higher posts in civil bureaucracy.

The sub-committee comprises Senator Farooq H Naek and Senator Nehal Hashmi. The decision was taken at the committee's meeting on Thursday to discuss "the rising trend of litigation" against promotions made by the Central Selection Board to posts in BS-21 and 22 and the consequent resentment and uncertainty among civil servants. Chaired by Senator Javed Abbasi, the meeting was attended by senators Farooq H Naek, Nehal Hashmi, Saleem Zia, Mrs Zahida Khan and Farhatullah Babar.