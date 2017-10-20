Three killed in DI Khan accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident on Dear Ismail Khan-Zhob road on Thursday. Police said that one Muhammad Hassan along with his brother Muhammad Khalid was on his way home when a speeding vehicle struck his motorcycle near Khatti village. As a result, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Khalid and driver identified as Rafiq were killed on the spot while another person, whose name could not be ascertained, sustained injuries.