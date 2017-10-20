Minister warns Discos against overbilling, wrong meter reading

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday asked all the power distribution companies (Discos) that it will not tolerate the overbilling, wrong meter reading and fake billing and those involved will be shown the door without any discrimination.

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari said stated this in his maiden interaction with chief executive officers (CEOs) of all the Discos here on Thursday via video link.

In his policy statements, Laghari said that with the active participation of his predecessor Khawaja Muhammad Asif and his colleague mister of state Chaudry Abid Sher Ali, the power sector has made great efforts in execution of various projects. He said that he will not let the efforts go in vein and every effort shall be made to pass the benefit of these efforts to the grass root level.

He warned the CEOs to take every effort for sending correct bills to the consumers. He said that after two weeks of briefings he has come to the point that the fake billing, over billing must stop immediately and those involved must be shown the door.

Laghari categorically said that only merit and hard work will be counted and no influence of whatsoever shall be tolerated. He said that the message of transparency shall be passed to all ranks and files of the Discos by their respective CEOs.

The Minister said that he believe that current CEOs are the best working lot however there is an alternative best working engineers available at the second and third tier of their hierarchy therefore only the hard work and merit can service.