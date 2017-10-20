PML-N leader wants party leadership to honour pledges

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former district nazim Daud Khan Khattak on Wednesday asked the party leadership to honour the commitments it had made with the people of National Assembly constituency NA-5.

Addressing a meeting of the councillors, district and office-bearers of other party’s organisations and supporters in Pabbi, Daud Khan said

that Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam had anno

unced a development package that included various gas

and electricity schemes for NA-5.

He lamented that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were inaugurating development work on schemes announced either by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Amir Muqam, which was damaging the party reputation in the area.

He said that Amir Muqam could not offer any logical explanation to satisfy the workers in this regard. He claimed that Amir Muqam had told him that former prime minister Nawaz Shairf had advised the federal government and party leadership against any interference in the constituency-elect of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra had also expressed helplessness in this regard.

“How the party could be strengthened in Nowshera?,” he asked.

He said that Amir Muqam had pledged to provide gas and other electricity-related equipment for 13 Union Councils of NA-5 and to provide funds for other development schemes on priority basis but failed to do so.

The meeting participants empowered him to make any decision about his political future and assured their full support.

District president PML-N Sahibzada Hamza Pervez urged the participants not to take any extreme step and sought time to take up

the issues with the party top-brass.

He said that any decision in haste would damage the party in the district and assured to take up the

reservations expressed in the meeting with Amir Muqam and Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.