Child loses arms after electric shocks from dangling wires

LAHORE :A 10-year-old received severe electric shocks due to alleged negligence of Lesco officials in Gujarpura police limits on Thursday.

Abdullah touched low-hanging, high voltage wires as a result both his arms were amputated. His family demanded the CM take notice of Lesco’s negligence and strict action against the responsible.

buried: Edhi Foundation buried three unidentified dead bodies received from different areas of the City at Miani Sahib graveyard on Thursday. The bodies were in the morgue for several days but nobody showed up to claim them.

Meanwhile, two unidentified persons were found dead in different areas of the city on Thursday. A 25-year-old man was found unconscious near Mozang. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Gowalmandi police station. Both bodies were shifted to morgue for autopsy.

arrested: FIA on Thursday arrested a man for sending people abroad illegally. According to an FIA official, the accused was identified as Abdul Qayyum. Qayyum was arrested from Shalimar Link Road, Baghbanpura.

He said the accused was arrested for receiving Rs 13,48,000 from a complainant, Zahid Khan, for employment visa and immigration for his son Awais Khan to South Africa.