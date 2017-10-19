Imran says remitted his income through banks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claimed Wednesday that he remitted his income through regular banking channels and all documents were with the Supreme Court unlike Nawaz Sharif, who only had fraudulent Qatari letter to show to the apex court.

“And I did it through regular banking channels. All docs are with SC unlike NS who only had fraudulent Qatari letter to show SC,” he wrote in his social media account. Speaking to party workers from Balochistan outside his Banigala residence, he said that protest of PTI Balochistan showed that workers were concerned about the party.

“Being head of the party, I aspire to unite Pashtuns and Balochs in the province”, said Imran and added that party workers’ protest was a healthy sign and it showed that workers were concerned about the party.

He went on to say that no such steps should be taken from which the enemy would take advantage. He said he aspired to unite Balochs and Pushtuns in the province and would continue to do so. Imran said that he would address Jalsa at Sehwan on October 22 despite the efforts made by PPP leadership to stop PTI leadership from coming to Sindh.

Imran cautioned, “Our enemy is trying to break Balochistan up and is interfering in Pakistan through Afghanistan.” He called for failing the enemy’s conspiracy against Pakistan and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, PTI sought an urgent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) corruption worth billions while awarding contracts for projects launched under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PTI’s MNA Arif Alvi, who is also a PAC member, wrote a letter to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, the committee’s chairman, Wednesday to draw his attention to media reports according to which the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) had found irregularities worth Rs470 billion in awarding of many road projects by the NHA, including some initiated under CPEC.

He pointed out that as per the media report, the AGP found 52 cases in NHA’s accounts for the year 2016-17 where “irregular awarding of contracts, violations of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and unauthorised expenditures were observed”.

The report also mentioned that the auditors had found “something fishy in the award of a Rs294.352 billion contract for the Sukkur-Multan section of the motorway, awarded to the China State Construction Engineering Corporation”.

He maintained its cost was “estimated by the CSCEC at Rs240.158 billion but was awarded to the same firm at higher rates”. Alvi requested Shah to urgently call a meeting of the committee on the issue as gross violation leading to massive corruption… actually ‘plunder’, is evident in these transactions”.

In another development, Waseem Afzal, brother of senior PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan joined PTI, reposing confidence in Imran and PTI.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry demanded of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to immediately resign and handle his case, as he was giving just 45 minutes every day to the matters relating to national economy.

He alleged a joke was being done with the courts, as at one occasion, Papa was here while on the next one, Puppo was around and now it appeared Papa would not appear before the court next time. Fawad charged that all these were tactics of wastage of time and PTI was keeping an eye on this. He was hopeful the cases against Imran and Jehangir Tareen would conclude before October 26.