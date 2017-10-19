Thu October 19, 2017
Lahore

October 19, 2017

Day care centre set up

LAHORE :Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiq-ul-Farooq Wednesday established a Day Care Centre for female teachers at Trust Model Higher Secondary School, Ravi Road, Lahore.

Speaking to the inaugural ceremony here Wednesday, the ETPB chairman said issues faced by Pakistan Model Educational Institution Foundation (PMEIF) teachers and students were being addressed on the priority basis. Education and health will be provided to them under one roof, he added. 

