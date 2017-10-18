Rewards sought from Sindh govt for snooker players

KARACHI: Jawed Karim, the Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), has approached the Sindh government for special grants for the cueists who have brought laurels for the country.

Talking to the media here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Tuesday, he said that he was in touch with the functionaries of the provincial government for cash awards for the cueists. He recalled that Owais Muzaffar, then a Sindh minister, had presented a cash award of Rs500,000 to Mohammad Asif for winning the World Snooker Championship in 2012.

“The then Chief Minister of Sindh, Qaim Ali Shah, had also announced Rupees one million for Asif which was not released. I have talked to the current Chief Minister for the release of those awards,” Jawed Karim said.

“I have also spoken to the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mr Bilawal Bhutto, for more support to the cueists who are making the country proud. I am particularly eager for supporting our wonder boy Naseem Akhtar, who has won the World Under-18 Championship,” he added.