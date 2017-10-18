Imran asked his supporters to throw acid on me, says Gulalai

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ayesha Gulalai has claimed that party Chairman Imran Khan had asked his supporters to throw acid on her.

In a social media website message, the estranged PTI leader wrote: "As soon as I spoke out against Imran Khan, the man who harassed me, called on his supporters to throw acid on my face." She also said: “I’m a politician from Pakistan. My party head Imran Khan harassed me. He is running from investigation now.”

On Sunday, Gulalai claimed that a parliamentary committee was formed to probe into her allegations. However, Imran has yet to appear before the committee. “Tell him to appear before it, I am ready to provide proofs against him,” she said in another tweet.

On August 1, Ayesha Gulalai had leveled serious allegations of sexual harassment against Imran Khan along with allegations of marginalisation of women in the party and corruption. During the press conference, Gulalai told reporters that 'mothers and daughters were not safe with Imran Khan'.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his response had said: "I have worked with numerous women in my career, whether its in my party, in England and in the charity hospital I established. How many women have leveled such allegations against me?"