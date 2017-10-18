COAS, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties

RIYADH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the dignitaries reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, particularly in the military field. They also discussed issues of common interest between the two countries. The meeting was attended by a number of officials.

On Saturday, the army chief had also met vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during his visit to the UAE, where he had discussed the strategic relations between Pakistan and the UAE, as well as various other issues pertaining to the military and the ongoing regional situation.

The army chief had also expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for the humanitarian assistance the UAE provides to Pakistanis living there and the highly-valued development projects implemented in Pakistan in line with the directives of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.