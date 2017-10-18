A year of our govt consumed by sit-ins, another by Panama case, says Imran

CHAKDARA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday said a year of their government was consumed by sit-ins and another by the Panama case, alleging that billions of rupees were being embezzled in the country on daily basis. He said fixing NAB and FBR is his priority.

Delivering a speech on "Leadership and Good Governance" at the University of Malakand in Chakdara, Lower Dir district, he pointed out that Pakistan was lagging behind even Bangladesh in terms of development what to speak of developed countries. "All this happened due to rampant corruption by the successive rulers and politicising the state institutions," he argued.

Imran Khan said the country could not get a true leader after the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "Unfortunately, the country could not become the one that Quaid-e-Azam had dreamed of as it could not get dedicated leadership," he said. He said the selfish and incompetent rulers promoted vested interests and damaged state institutions. "The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was once a profitable state entity but the politically-motivated appointments and rampant corruption pushed it to the verge of collapse," he maintained.

The PTI leader said that no government took the responsibility to strengthen the state institutions and instead promoted vested interests. "The rule of law, dispensation of justice and upholding of merit is a sine qua non for development of a country," he opined. He said that though there was democracy in the country, the rulers were running the country like kings due to which Pakistan was descending towards destruction.

Repeating his allegations, he claimed Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered him Rs10 billion to take back the Panama Papers case but he refused to do so. He maintained that the Supreme Court disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for corruption, but he is still asking as to why was he disqualified. According to Imran Khan, state institutions needed to be strengthened to put the country on the right track. He asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to perform its prime responsibility of eliminating corruption and getting hold of the big 'crocs.'

Highlighting the qualities of leaders, the PTI chief said that true leaders always come from the common people instead of palaces and nothing can deter their resolve and they stand firm against all odds. He said that leaders never compromise and render every sacrifice for their people and country's interests. "Leaders don't sell their conscience and they strive to strengthen the state institutions," he stressed. Imran Khan said that the developed countries were served well by true leaders who laid the foundation of a strong nation.

He pledged to establish a network of colleges and universities if voted to power in the next general election. Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani also delivered a speech on the topic. Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Rehmat Ali welcomed the guests and highlighted the problems being faced by the varsity.