Vivo V7 gets record breaking sales

Lahore: Vivo has recently launched the selfie-centric smartphone V7+ in Pakistan, which comes with the world’s first 24MP Front Camera. During the first week of sales, hundreds of smartphone enthusiasts flocked to stores to snag this feature-rich smartphone, making it one of the hot selling product.

“V7+ inherits Vivo’s rich experience in mobile camera and music, two of the most important ways users express themselves and enjoy their modern lives, complimented with a modern design and FullView Display” said Mr. Eric Kong, CEO Vivo Pakistan.

FullView Display, A Groundbreaking Visual Experience

The V7+ features a futuristic 5.99” bezel-less screen termed as the FullView Display offering 84.4% screen-to-body and 18:9 aspect ratio with bezels as thin as 2.15mm only. Powerful Performance at a Budget: On the inside, the Vivo V7+ is powered by the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform that uses leading-edge 14 nm technology to power premium experiences in high-tier smartphones without draining the battery. The prepacked 4GB RAM ensures a smooth and powerful performance. The 64GB ROM (expandable to 256GB) means you have ample storage for all your favorite photos, music and videos.***