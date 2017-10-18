Vivo V7 gets record breaking sales

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Vivo has recently launched the selfie-centric smartphone V7+ in Pakistan, which comes with the world’s first 24MP Front Camera. During the first week of sales, hundreds of smartphone enthusiasts flocked to stores to snag this feature-rich smartphone, making it one of the hot selling product.
“V7+ inherits Vivo’s rich experience in mobile camera and music, two of the most important ways users express themselves and enjoy their modern lives, complimented with a modern design and FullView Display” said Mr. Eric Kong, CEO Vivo Pakistan.
FullView Display, A Groundbreaking Visual Experience
The V7+ features a futuristic 5.99” bezel-less screen termed as the FullView Display offering 84.4% screen-to-body and 18:9 aspect ratio with bezels as thin as 2.15mm only. Powerful Performance at a Budget: On the inside, the Vivo V7+ is powered by the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform that uses leading-edge 14 nm technology to power premium experiences in high-tier smartphones without draining the battery. The prepacked 4GB RAM ensures a smooth and powerful performance. The 64GB ROM (expandable to 256GB) means you have ample storage for all your favorite photos, music and videos.***
Lahore: Vivo has recently launched the selfie-centric smartphone V7+ in Pakistan, which comes with the world’s first 24MP Front Camera. During the first week of sales, hundreds of smartphone enthusiasts flocked to stores to snag this feature-rich smartphone, making it one of the hot selling product.
“V7+ inherits Vivo’s rich experience in mobile camera and music, two of the most important ways users express themselves and enjoy their modern lives, complimented with a modern design and FullView Display” said Mr. Eric Kong, CEO Vivo Pakistan.
FullView Display, A Groundbreaking Visual Experience
The V7+ features a futuristic 5.99” bezel-less screen termed as the FullView Display offering 84.4% screen-to-body and 18:9 aspect ratio with bezels as thin as 2.15mm only. Powerful Performance at a Budget: On the inside, the Vivo V7+ is powered by the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform that uses leading-edge 14 nm technology to power premium experiences in high-tier smartphones without draining the battery. The prepacked 4GB RAM ensures a smooth and powerful performance. The 64GB ROM (expandable to 256GB) means you have ample storage for all your favorite photos, music and videos.***
Comments