Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

P
PR
October 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Vivo V7 gets record breaking sales

Vivo V7 gets record breaking sales

Lahore: Vivo has recently launched the selfie-centric smartphone V7+ in Pakistan, which comes with the world’s first 24MP Front Camera. During the first week of sales, hundreds of smartphone enthusiasts flocked to stores to snag this feature-rich smartphone, making it one of the hot selling product.

“V7+ inherits Vivo’s rich experience in mobile camera and music, two of the most important ways users express themselves and enjoy their modern lives, complimented with a modern design and FullView Display” said Mr. Eric Kong, CEO Vivo Pakistan.

FullView Display, A Groundbreaking Visual Experience

The V7+ features a futuristic 5.99” bezel-less screen termed as the FullView Display offering 84.4% screen-to-body and 18:9 aspect ratio with bezels as thin as 2.15mm only.  Powerful Performance at a Budget: On the inside, the Vivo V7+ is powered by the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform that uses leading-edge 14 nm technology to power premium experiences in high-tier smartphones without draining the battery. The prepacked 4GB RAM ensures a smooth and powerful performance. The 64GB ROM (expandable to 256GB) means you have ample storage for all your favorite photos, music and videos.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement