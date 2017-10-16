Fear and panic

The cases of women being attacked by a knife have gained momentum since September 25. The man is roaming the streets of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal and hasn’t been caught yet. According to the police, the man is ‘mentally disturbed.’

These attacks have created a wave of fear and panic in the entire city. Women are afraid of going out alone since they are the primary target of the attacker. The government must take appropriate measures to catch the culprit as soon as possible.

Javeria Zafar (Karachi)

*****

Keeping in view the number of attacks by the so-called knifeman, it is really important for the women living in Karachi to adopt some safety measures in order to save themselves from the attacker.

For time being, girls should avoid walking and should always book a cab or take any other public transport to reach the destination. They should also travel in groups. The other safety measure they can take is to carry a pepper spray or some sharp object like a knife or a pair of scissors with them.

Aimen Nadeem (Karachi)