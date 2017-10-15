Arms recovered in Bajaur Agency

KHAR: The security forces on Saturday claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms during a search operation in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency.

Official sources said that the security forces and personnel of intelligence agencies during a joint search operation recovered the arms in Bdan Kot area of Mamond tehsil.

They said that the recovered arms included 30 rocket launchers, eight hand grenades, bomb-making stuff, three projectiles, ball bearings, wire, a GPS device, hundreds of cartridges and fuses and materials.