Trauma centre inaugurated in Haripur

HARIPUR: The much-awaited trauma centre was inaugurated by Advisor to Chief Minister Akbar Ayub Khan here on Saturday.

The foundation stone of trauma centre was laid down in October, 2015.

Former provincial minister Yousaf Ayub Khan, District Nazim Adil Islam, PTI workers and officials of the Health Department were also present on the occasion.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the newly-constructed building of trauma centre was second of its kind in the province after the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

He said a wide assortment of facilities had been put together to offer one-window operation to the public in emergency situation.

He added that 75 staff members, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, would provide services to the patients round-the-clock.

He maintained that Rs60 million building of the trauma centre would comprise of a female and a male ward.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that Haripur was the largest revenue generating district but its residents were kept deprived in the past due to which patients were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

“There would be no need to refer emergency cases to other cities as has remained the practice in the past,” he added.

The trauma centre would also be beneficial for the people travelling via Grand Trunk Road from Islamabad to Gilgit in an emergency situation, he went on to add.