Russian champions Spartak edge Akhmat

MOSCOW: Russian champions Spartak Moscow claimed a 2-1 win at Akhmat Grozny on Friday, as substitute Lorenzo Melgarejo scored the winner.

Captain Denis Glushakov gave the visitors an early lead, and although Brazilian Rodolfo equalised from the penalty spot for Akhmat, Paraguayan Melgarejo grabbed all three points just four minutes after coming off the bench.

Spartak move up to fifth in the Russian Premier League table, eight points adrift of early leaders Zenit St Petersburg, ahead of their Champions League match against Sevilla on Tuesday. The champions have now won back-to-back league games for the first time this term.