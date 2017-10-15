Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup today

KARACHI: Pakistan will clash with their archrivals India on Sunday (today) at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in their last pool match of the Asia Cup.

The match starts at 4:30pm (PST).

Pakistan suffered two humiliating defeats against India in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in England a few months back.

PHF changed the management of the national team and called back a number of senior players for Asia Cup.

The result of today’s match would tell how much Pakistan have improved, said a former player.

India are already through to the Super Four round after two convincing wins.

Pakistan can only be prevented from reaching the next stage if they lose to India by a big margin and Japan beat Bangladesh comprehensively.

Pakistan were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw by a determined and fast-moving Japanese side the other day.

Pakistan enjoy +7 goal difference while Japan have - 4.

So far India and Pakistan have played 165 international hockey matches of which Pakistan won 82, India 53, and 33 were drawn.

Pakistan are three time Asia Cup champions, while India have lifted the Cup twice.

It is interesting to note that Pakistan won all the first three editions: 1982, ‘85 & ‘89.

India’s victories arrived in more recent times: 2003 & 2007.

In all of Pakistan’s three Asia Cup wins, India were the runners up.

In 1985 and ‘89, Pakistan defeated their neighbours in the final. The inaugural 1982 competition was played on a single league basis. There also Pakistan defeated India in the decisive last match.

India’s first win, in 2003, came at Pakistan’s expense in the final.

The two traditional rivals have met six times in Asia Cup. Pakistan have won five times. India’s lone win against Pakistan in this event came in 2003. In that edition, they met twice. Pakistan won the pool match 4-2 but lost the final by an identical margin.

The relations between Pakistan and India’s hockey authorities have been tense for several years.

Pakistan defeated India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy in 2014. Indian authorities complained to the officials that Pakistani players had made obscene gestures towards the Indian fans while celebrating their victory. As a result, a couple of Pakistani players were banned which reduced the strength of Pakistan who lost the final to Germany.

This was after a gap of 18 years that Pakistan had won the silver medal at the Champions Trophy.

India created hurdles in the participation of Pakistan in those FIH events which were held in India, including 2016 Junior Hockey World Cup. India only play in those international events of hockey which are organised by FIH or AHF.