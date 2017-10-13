JCP recommends extension to seven LHC additional judges, drops seven

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended one year extension in the tenure of seven additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) while dropped the names of seven others. The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), however, expressed grave concern at and disapproval on the proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. A meeting of the Judicial Commission was held here in the Supreme Court with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the chair. It was scheduled to consider the of confirmation of 14 additional judges of the LHC.

Sources revealed that the JCP recommended one year extension to seven LHC additional judges. Those additional judges whose tenure were extended include Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmed, Justice Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed, Justice Asjid Javed Ghural, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Jawad Hassan, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz.

Similarly, sources informed that names of Abdul Sattar, Habib Ullah Aamir, Ahmed Raza Gillani, Muddasir Khalid Abbassi, Abdul Rehman Aurangzeb, Muhammad Ali and Shabbir Paracha have been dropped, hence, they are no more judges of the LHC.

The Judicial Commission, which was constituted under the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, will send the recommended names to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges appointment for approval. The committee has the authority to approve or disapprove the names of judges.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Vice-Chairman and Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council, have expressed their concern at and disapproval of today’s proceedings of the JCP, saying the views and recommendations of representatives of the Bar were ignored, and contrary to that, the decisions as to dropping and/or extension of judges have been made disregarding the consideration of merit and competence rather the decision taken by the commission, unfortunately reflects favoritism and nepotism. They deplored that the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court advanced his views and recommendations during proceedings of the meeting entirely different to his written proposals he had earlier communicated to the commission.

They said that the JCP was formed with very high hopes of appointing judges to the Superior Courts purely on merit and competency to enhance prestige of the judiciary, but, of late, it has been observed that the its very object of the creation has been defeated as it has utterly failed to ensure appointments of really competent, honest and upright judges and thus has shaken the confidence of people in the system of dispensation of justice. They said that the Pakistan Bar Council, in consultation with other Bar councils will, therefore, consider as to how they will deal with the situation.