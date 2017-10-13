Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PHC selects nine lawyers for judges’ vacancies

PHC selects nine lawyers for judges’ vacancies

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has selected the top nine lawyers for the as many vacant posts of additional district and sessions judges after test and interviews. As per an official communiqué issued here on Thursday, the PHC issued a final result of the selected candidates after conducting the interviews. The selected lawyers included Amir Ali, Aziz Muhammad, Zahid Karim, Syed Arif Shah, Nasir Kamal, Muhammad Tayyab, Arbab Muhammad Kashif, Syed Adnan Shah and Muhammad Jamil.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement