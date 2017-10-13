Life term awarded for murder

SUKKUR: The Additional Session Judge Sehwan awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a murder case. The Additional Session Judge Sehwan on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused Farooq Ahmed and Ghulam Nabi Machi with Rs 0.2 million fine on each for murdering the manager of a local petroleum service, Ayaz Solangi in 2015 in the jurisdiction of the Mahi Oatho Police Station.